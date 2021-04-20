‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react

PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Giles County, a man is recovering, and two suspects are in custody after an early morning shooting Tuesday.

WDBJ7 was the only news crew on scene to watch as deputies’ piece together what happened.

Father-daughter duo Carla and Eric Payne were asleep next door when they got a call from their neighbor asking for help.

“And he said that he’s in our front yard, shot, and I came outside on the front porch and I didn’t see him and I kept asking--- like, where are you at, and then I heard him yell over there. And he was between our house in the building and I walked over there, and I’ve seen the blood and I was just going help them to the front porch but the blood---I couldn’t, so I had to run inside and get my dad to help him,” said Carla Payne.

The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.

They say their neighbors’ home off Painter School Road was broken into and the suspects got away.

“He said that they just broke in and he comes outside. He just said he was trying to get away and he just got shot,” said Carla Payne.

Just before 2:00 a.m., responding deputies found a pickup occupied by Angela Boyd near Royal Drive. Deputies were told 44-year-old William Dee Martin of Newport had run from the pickup before they arrived.

“It was a little crazy. It caught me a little off guard,” said Eric.

Air 7 footage shows where deputies found Martin a few hours later—less than a mile from the scene.

“To happen in your front yard ---it scared me a little,” said Carla.

“Yeah, it was a little shaky that it happened in your front yard,” said Eric

“But knowing that my dad was here, I knew I was okay,” said Carla.

Both Boyd and Martin are charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to break and enter, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to authorities the victim involved in this incident is recovering from injuries, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.