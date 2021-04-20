VDH says a quarter of Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 648,347 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,236 from the 647,111 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 978 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,410,736 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 5,345,314 Monday.

40.3% of the Virginia population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 25.4% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

6,854,889 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 6.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Sunday and Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,625 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,595 reported Monday.

1,092 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,046 reported on Monday. 53,876 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

