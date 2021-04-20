VDOT holding public meeting to discuss 220 intersection options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a public hearing for a project to improve seven intersections along Route 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville. The virtual hearing will be Wednesday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To access the hearing information and WebEx, click here and click on the link to “virtual design public hearing.”

VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function afterward. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.

The $16.1 million project is designed to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along the corridor, according to VDOT, “using an innovative intersection design known as a thru-cut. A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.”

The intersections with Route 220 include:

Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke County

Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County

Wirtz Road in Franklin County

Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County

Dyer Street in Henry County

Modifying these intersections, said VDOT, will “increase efficiency and create shorter wait times along the Route 220 corridor by reducing signal phases. With fewer signal phases, more time can be provided to the Route 220 through movements without reducing service to the side streets.”

