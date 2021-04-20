Advertisement

VDOT holding public meeting to discuss 220 intersection options

VDOT 220 Project
VDOT 220 Project(VDOT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a public hearing for a project to improve seven intersections along Route 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville. The virtual hearing will be Wednesday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To access the hearing information and WebEx, click here and click on the link to “virtual design public hearing.”  

VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function afterward. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.

The $16.1 million project is designed to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along the corridor, according to VDOT, “using an innovative intersection design known as a thru-cut. A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.”  

The intersections with Route 220 include:

  • Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County
  • Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County
  • Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke County
  • Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County
  • Wirtz Road in Franklin County
  • Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County
  • Dyer Street in Henry County

Modifying these intersections, said VDOT, will “increase efficiency and create shorter wait times along the Route 220 corridor by reducing signal phases. With fewer signal phases, more time can be provided to the Route 220 through movements without reducing service to the side streets.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Coronavirus
Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines
Much colder air returns by Thursday and Friday mornings with a widespread frost expected.
Mid-week front brings widespread frost/freeze to end the week
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing pontoon boat
Ronnie Miller retired from VSP in 2020.
Virginia State Police Today and Tomorrow: Retired sergeant reflects on years of service

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Cleared: Crash closes US-29NB in Amherst County
Street closures: Saturday’s Blue Ridge Marathon route outlined
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Some lanes reopen following gas line incident on Route 29 Business in Madison Heights