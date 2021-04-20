Advertisement

Virginia’s governor, Richmond mayor monitoring potential for unrest and protests

Virginia State Police tells WWBT its officers won’t get involved in any local protests until it is asked for help by local police on the ground.
Courtesy WWBT
Courtesy WWBT(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor and Richmond’s mayor are watching and waiting for any potential unrest.

Large security fencing remains around Virginia’s State Capitol. It’s a telling sign that the commonwealth and city are planning for the worse, but hopeful it won’t be needed.

“As far as the City of Richmond, the mayor and I are working very closely together. We’ve been through this before. We have made the necessary preparations to look at if and when that verdict comes out,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Over the last two weeks, city leaders have been planning for potential unrest following a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The death of George Floyd last year sparked a summer of protests in and around Richmond. Businesses along Broad Street in downtown also remain boarded up the week of April 19, some from almost a year ago when those protests first broke out.

“We are prayful that the verdict will come back the right way, that justice will be served, but we have to plan for as if an emergency could happen. We’ll be prepared,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Virginia State Police tells WWBT its officers won’t get involved in any local protests until it is asked for help by local police on the ground.

Meanwhile, Northam says the Virginia National Guard is on standby, as always, but has not been activated or requested ahead of the verdict.

“But we expect Richmond will be peaceful and the commonwealth to be peaceful but we are always prepared for whatever would occur,” the governor said.

WWBT did reach out to Richmond Police about its planning and preparations. As of this posting, we’ve not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University; RCPS shelters in place
A cold front will take overnight lows to the upper 20s to low 30s.
Widespread frost/freeze likely to end the week

Latest News

The Town of Christiansburg is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest...
Christiansburg vandalism causes thousands in damage, town offers $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest(s)
Danville Antique Space 4.20.21
MVP Protester Arrested 4.20.21
During the free virtual session, they presented an overview of the General Assembly’s cannabis...
Consultants encourage haste in entering Virginia’s marijuana market
Courtesy Bedford FD
Bedford fire leaves two pets dead, three people displaced