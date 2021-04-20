Wythe County man sentenced after pleading to injuring daughter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Speedwell man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child abuse investigation.

Seth Aker pleaded guilty to one count of Malicious Wounding, one count Abuse and/or Neglect of a Child, one count Cruelty To a Child and one count of Giving False Report to Police. After he serves an active sentence of seven years, the balance will be suspended and he will be placed on active supervised probation for three years.

Aker called Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies to his home in June 2020 about a possible robbery. Deputies found a 28-day-old girl, Aker’s daughter, who was in distress and would not stop crying, according to deputies. The girl had bruising to the face, a broken rib and evidence of other fractures that were healing, according to investigators.

The girl’s mother was at work.

Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Terry determined the report of the robbery was simply a way for Aker to report and explain the girl’s injuries, and he confessed he had shaken the girl when she wouldn’t stop crying, and had hit her head against the bedside table.

“Luckily, the injuries to the child were of the nature that she will fully recover and have no recollection of the terrible things that Aker did to her,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “This seven-year active sentence is above the recommended sentencing guideline range which I feel is totally appropriate considering what this man did to the child. He is forever barred from having contact with the child and I wish her a long, happy and fruitful life. We are here to protect the innocent and, because of the thorough investigation of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, we have done so in this matter.”

