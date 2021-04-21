Freeze warning goes into effect late tonight

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Blustery and cold weather moves in

Windy and falling temperatures today

Freeze Warning for Thursday morning

WEDNESDAY

A potent front will move in Wednesday bringing a return of rain and snow shower chances for the West Virginia mountain areas, but cold winds for everyone. Winds have picked up Wednesday afternoon out of the northwest and could reach up to 30-40 mph.

Temperatures will be at their warmest early in the day then fall 8-12° by sunset. We’ll keep getting colder overnight, dropping to around freezing by early Thursday morning. Gusty winds will likely keep frost from forming, but a hard freeze is likely early Thursday morning.

Colder air will move back in during the day Wednesday going from the 60s to the 40s by the early evening. (WDBJ)

The wind may add to the wind chills early Thursday morning, making it feel even colder.

Gusty winds bring cold air on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

As winds slowly diminish and colder air is in place, we’ll be looking at an increasing threat of a freeze for much of the WDBJ7 coverage area Thursday morning with low temperatures dipping to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Afternoon highs only reach the 50s for most areas Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the western part of our area for Thursday morning. This now includes the Roanoke Valley.

Temperatures will drop below freezing for several hours tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

By late Thursday evening, winds slowly settle down. With another night of lows in the 20s and 30s, frost formation is much more likely Friday morning.

Be sure to bring your plants indoors Wednesday night and leave them indoors until Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

By Friday, high temperatures finally return to the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday as a low pressure system moves out of the south. We’ll start the day out dry with the wettest part of Saturday expected to be during the evening, lasting into Sunday morning.

Sunday, skies gradually clear out with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday with the wettest part during the evening into Sunday morning. (WDBJ7)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.