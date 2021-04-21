Bedford fire leaves two pets dead, three people displaced

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A structure fire at 123 Pinetree Dr. left two pets dead and three people displaced Tuesday.

Crews responded and found moderate smoke leaving the single-story home.

The fire was found in the walls and ceiling and was brought under control within 15 minutes of the first crews arriving on the scene.

Despite resuscitation efforts, two pets died from smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is aiding the two adults and one child temporarily without a home.

