Christiansburg vandalism causes thousands in damage, town offers $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest(s)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest to anyone connected to committing vandalism on town property.

This comes after five recent incidents in the community, costing thousands in damage. Two occurred the skate park, two on the Huckleberry Trail (one of which was just outside town limits in Montgomery County) and one at Kiwanis Park.

In just the past few weeks, town officials said someone tore the sinks out and demolished them at the skate park restrooms. The rail fence by the new bridge connecting to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center has now been fixed twice; the first time was the next day, then two days later officials had to repair it again.

Mayor Michael Barber says the town will press charges for anyone caught vandalizing town property, including a one-year ban from all town facilities. He says the community deserves to have nice amenities.

“These things are what people want and what people deserve,” Barber said. “We thought a reward system would help maybe curb this vandalism. Even if you catch one you send the message out, it most likely would work.”

Surveillance cameras are motion censored, 24-7. Because the most damage has come to the skate park late at night, beginning Friday, April 16, hours of operation are limited to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in response to recent vandalism of the facility.

“We don’t want to keep people out, but we don’t want to keep the wrong ones in,” Barber said.

These hours will be reconsidered in four weeks on Friday, May 14.

If you have any information on the recent vandalism, contact the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-3131. After hours, call the NRV 911 non-emergency number at 540-382-4343.

Information on the vandalism reward policy can be found here: www.christiansburg.org/vandalismreward.

