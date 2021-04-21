Advertisement

City of Roanoke auctions properties in bi-annual tax sale

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around two dozen Roanoke properties hit the auction block Wednesday as part of the city’s bi-annual tax sale.

The houses and vacant lots were up for auction after taxes due on the properties were not paid.

The city treasurer’s office says it makes every effort to allow people to pay their taxes before putting the properties up for auction.

City treasurer, Evelyn Powers, says this process not only allows for the city to begin making tax revenue again, but it also helps beautify the city.

“The majority of these properties are blighted, they’re boarded up, no one’s living there, they’re overgrown, so these people that come to the tax sale fix these properties back up and put them back in the tax roles for us to start receiving our tax payments,” said Powers.

If you have late taxes, the treasurer says to call her office. In many cases, they can arrange a payment plan to avoid your property going up for auction.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react

Latest News

Coronavirus Virginia
Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
The town has swapped out diesel-powered buses for battery-powered ones and will officially...
Blacksburg Transit launches first electric buses on Earth Day 2021
File image
Prosecutors ask to delay hearing for two former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol riots
The Wytheville Police Department said the only lead it has in a string of catalytic converter...
Wytheville Police Department warns about catalytic converter thefts
A Special Surprise
A Special Surprise