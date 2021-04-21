COVID positivity rate drops in Virginia; hospitalizations up slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 649,608 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,261 from the 648,347 reported Tuesday, a slightly bigger increase than the 1,236 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,470,861 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from 5,410,736 Tuesday.

40.7% of the Virginia population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 25.8% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

[VDH website allows COVID vaccine registration and scheduling]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,869,915 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 6.0% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 6.1% reported since Sunday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,640 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,625 reported Tuesday.

1,120 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,092 reported Tuesday. 53,970 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

In the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of Wednesday, 143 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 36 in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.