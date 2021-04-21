Demolition for The Highlander hotel begins near Radford University

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Demolition has begun for The Highlander.

It is a new hotel being constructed right off Radford University’s main campus. It will be located at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Calhoun Street.

The project is a joint effort between the University and the Radford University Foundation to bring a full-service hotel to the area.

The hotel will feature about 125 rooms, a coffee shop, a 4,000 square-foot conference space and more.

A formal groundbreaking for the hotel is planned for June 15.

To learn more about the hotel, please visit Radford University’s website.

