Demolition for The Highlander hotel begins near Radford University

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Demolition has begun for The Highlander.

It is a new hotel being constructed right off Radford University’s main campus. It will be located at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Calhoun Street.

The project is a joint effort between the University and the Radford University Foundation to bring a full-service hotel to the area.

The hotel will feature about 125 rooms, a coffee shop, a 4,000 square-foot conference space and more.

A formal groundbreaking for the hotel is planned for June 15.

To learn more about the hotel, please visit Radford University’s website.

