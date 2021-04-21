Digital Sales Support / Junior Account Executive

This position is for an entry-level digital sales person. The individual begins a career in a salaried support role and transitions into the complete digital sales role.

Position supports current digital accounts including, but not limited to, the following responsibilities:

1. Wide Orbit Order Entry

Digital Design Submissions

LocalX On Boarding

Proposal Development

Digital Performance Reporting

In addition to these support/development tasks, the position will include the requirement for new business development, prospecting and closing new digital opportunities.

If this opportunity is something you have been looking for and you want to be a part of a winning sales team, send your resume to Ceagan@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

