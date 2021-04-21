Family reflects on life of Lynchburg man after Tuesday shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “He always had a smile on his face,” said Arlene Steeples.

Steeples remembers someone near to her heart Wednesday.

“If you was walking around and he saw you frowning, oh before he left you gonna smile,” said Steeples.

Her nephew Scottie Humbles was shot Tuesday at the James Crossing apartments before later dying.

The shooting put 25-year-old Ja’Quan Miller behind bars. He’s facing five different charges, including second degree murder.

But Steeples wants people to remember the positivity Humbles always brought.

“He loved God, he loves children, he loved his boys. Scott, I mean, nobody could say nothing bad about Scott, not one bad thing about Scott,” said Steeples.

The homicide makes Lynchburg’s fourth of the year, surpassing 2020′s total.

Steeples says when she first heard the news Tuesday, it was like a punch to the gut.

“It felt like somebody punched me in the stomach. I literally thought I had to throw up,” said Steeples.

But as a man of faith, the family will always look up and remember Humbles.

“Every time we look up in the sky, we’re gonna see Scott. When we can see that bright sun, we gonna see Scott,” said Steeples.

