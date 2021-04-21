Ferrum College advising community to “shelter in place” following shots fired report

Ferrum College is asking its community to shelter in place while authorities investigate a shots fired report near the Hillcrest Apartments.

The college initiated lockdown procedures around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Please continue to shelter in place. Local authorities are investigating shot fired near Hillcrest apartments. Updates will follow via RAVE alert system.



If you have information concerning this situation, please contact campus police at (540)365-4444. — Ferrum College (@FerrumCollege) April 21, 2021

The college said it would provide updates through the RAVE alert system.

If you have any information on the incident, contact campus police at 540-365-4444.

Hillcrest Apartments is identified by the number 22 on Ferrum's campus map. (Ferrum College)

