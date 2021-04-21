Ferrum College advising community to “shelter in place” following shots fired report
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Ferrum College is asking its community to shelter in place while authorities investigate a shots fired report near the Hillcrest Apartments.
The college initiated lockdown procedures around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The college said it would provide updates through the RAVE alert system.
If you have any information on the incident, contact campus police at 540-365-4444.
