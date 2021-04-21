Advertisement

Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach after refusing to kneel during game

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman who used to compete in soccer at Virginia Tech is suing the coach, saying she was forced from the team for refusing to kneel during a game.

Kiersten Hening says her First and 14th Amendment rights were violated when Coach Charles Adair allegedly disagreed with her political beliefs.

The suit says Hening remained standing while her teammates knelt during a game last fall.

The suit points to many sports figures kneeling during the national anthem in support of social justice and to protest police brutality against minorities.

Hening says she supports social justice and believes Black lives matter, but she doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter organization, which is supported by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, the coach and several of the players. Hening said she disagrees with BLM’s stance of defunding police and eliminating the nuclear family.

The suit calls for a judgment of Hening’s rights being violated, an injunction letting Hening rejoin the team and ordering Adair to undergo First Amendment training, plus compensatory, punitive and nominal damages.

Read the entire suit here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react

Latest News

Darris Nichols to take over Radford basketball program
Radford native Darris Nichols named Radford University basketball coach
The Giles girls volleyball team defeated Gate City on Tuesday in the Class 2 semifinals.
Giles volleyball clinches Class 2 title game spot with 3-2 semifinal win over Gate City
The Auburn girls volleyball celebrates a Class 1 semifinal win over PH-Glade Spring on Tuesday.
Auburn defeats Patrick Henry-Glade Spring to advance to Class 1 volleyball title game
Virginia Tech Fundraiser