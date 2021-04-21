Advertisement

Holman jury hears autopsy, arrest details

Virginia State Trooper Andrew Earhart describes negotiation with Charles Holman before Holman...
Virginia State Trooper Andrew Earhart describes negotiation with Charles Holman before Holman surrendered to police in 2019.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Charles Holman trial entered its third day with technical testimony from the medical examiner and other officials.

Medical Examiner Dr. Gayle Suzuki gave detailed testimony on her autopsy of Christina Martin, explaining that she had suffered minor injuries in the car crash before she was shot. The single bullet, Suzuki explained, “fragmented” Martin’s heart and part of a lung as it passed through her body.

Defendant Charles Holman looked away from the pictures she showed, sometimes covering his eyes and wiping his nose.

State Police Trooper Andrew Earhart also testified in the afternoon, narrating a video from a Lexington police cruiser’s camera.

Earhart was a Rockbridge Sheriff’s Office negotiator in April 2019, and convinced Holman to surrender to police after he threatened to kill himself. In the video, Holman asks police to shoot him at least 19 times before surrendering.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react

Latest News

Coronavirus Virginia
Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
The town has swapped out diesel-powered buses for battery-powered ones and will officially...
Blacksburg Transit launches first electric buses on Earth Day 2021
File image
Prosecutors ask to delay hearing for two former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol riots
The Wytheville Police Department said the only lead it has in a string of catalytic converter...
Wytheville Police Department warns about catalytic converter thefts
A Special Surprise
A Special Surprise