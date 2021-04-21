Holman jury hears autopsy, arrest details

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Charles Holman trial entered its third day with technical testimony from the medical examiner and other officials.

Medical Examiner Dr. Gayle Suzuki gave detailed testimony on her autopsy of Christina Martin, explaining that she had suffered minor injuries in the car crash before she was shot. The single bullet, Suzuki explained, “fragmented” Martin’s heart and part of a lung as it passed through her body.

Defendant Charles Holman looked away from the pictures she showed, sometimes covering his eyes and wiping his nose.

State Police Trooper Andrew Earhart also testified in the afternoon, narrating a video from a Lexington police cruiser’s camera.

Earhart was a Rockbridge Sheriff’s Office negotiator in April 2019, and convinced Holman to surrender to police after he threatened to kill himself. In the video, Holman asks police to shoot him at least 19 times before surrendering.

