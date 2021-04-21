Lynchburg food ministry gets $25,000 donation as growth continues

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local ministry got a big boost to their services Wednesday.

The Red Truck Ministry has been serving food to food deserts in Lynchburg for years.

BWXT donated $25,000 to the ministry Wednesday.

They say the funds will help them as they continue to grow their services.

“It’s gonna be tremendous cause most of that money’s gonna be used to provide a walk-in refrigerator and a walk-in freezer, so now we can even have more produce, more meat product to share with the folks as they come,” said Robert Putt, a volunteer.

The organization says they’ve grown from one distribution site to six, along with seeing a large jump in volunteer help.

