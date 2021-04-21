Advertisement

Wytheville Police Department warns about catalytic converter thefts

The Wytheville Police Department said the only lead it has in a string of catalytic converter...
The Wytheville Police Department said the only lead it has in a string of catalytic converter thefts is this picture of a U-Haul in the parking lot of a hotel where one of the thefts occurred.(Wytheville Police Department)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Police Department is warning car owners after receiving multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts recently.

On Wednesday, the department said it had received three reports in the past week. One of the thefts took place at a local hotel, while another happened at an auto repair shop and a third at a church.

The WPD said the only lead it has is a photo of a U-Haul truck parked in the hotel’s lot. The department said officers are doing extra patrols at night so they can be on the lookout for those involved.

Posted by Wytheville Police Department on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

According to Allstate, there are multiple steps you can take to prevent catalytic converters from being stolen, including parking in well-lit areas and/or close to buildings; parking inside a closed garage; having the converter welded to your car’s frame or engraved with your vehicle identification number; and calibrating your car alarm to go off when it detects vibration.

