Another very cold night ahead

Widespread frost/freeze again Friday morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

  • Lows around freezing this morning
  • Blustery and cool Thursday
  • Rain returns by the weekend

THURSDAY

Aside from the sub-freezing morning temperatures, afternoon highs will also be much colder than average, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Be sure to bring your plants indoors again Thursday night and leave them indoors until Friday afternoon.

By Friday afternoon, high temperatures finally return to the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

We start off cold and only warm into the 40s and 50s this afternoon.
We start off cold and only warm into the 40s and 50s this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday as a low pressure system moves out of the south. We’ll start the day out mostly dry with the wettest part of Saturday expected to be during the afternoon and evening, lasting into Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the .25″ to .50″ range, and rainfall coverage should be widespread.

By late Sunday morning, and showers will exit with skies gradually clearing during the afternoon. It will turn breezy again with highs in the mid 60s.

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday with the wettest part during the evening into...
Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday with the wettest part during the evening into Sunday morning.(WDBJ7)

WARMER NEXT WEEK

The northern jet stream retreats to the north allowing warmer temperatures to move back in. By Monday, we’re expecting highs to return to the low 70s, with even a few days in the 80s possible by mid week.

