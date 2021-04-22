Campbell County asks residents to ‘Give Us 5’ on Earth Day

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County leaders are challenging residents Thursday.

As part of Earth Day, county leaders are asking people to ‘Give Us 5.’

That means to commit to cleaning up five feet of an area for five minutes for five days.

They say the effort is to reduce litter along the county’s roads and neighborhoods.

“You can make an impact with just the smallest of commitments - so five feet, five minutes, for five days. Pick up the trash in your own residential area, your neighborhood or just a park or business that you frequent,” said Beth Worth, organizational relations and marketing specialist.

The effort is part of the ‘Keep Campbell County Beautiful’ campaign.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.