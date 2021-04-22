Advertisement

Campbell County asks residents to ‘Give Us 5’ on Earth Day

A sign asks residents to keep Campbell County clean.
A sign asks residents to keep Campbell County clean.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County leaders are challenging residents Thursday.

As part of Earth Day, county leaders are asking people to ‘Give Us 5.’

That means to commit to cleaning up five feet of an area for five minutes for five days.

They say the effort is to reduce litter along the county’s roads and neighborhoods.

“You can make an impact with just the smallest of commitments - so five feet, five minutes, for five days. Pick up the trash in your own residential area, your neighborhood or just a park or business that you frequent,” said Beth Worth, organizational relations and marketing specialist.

The effort is part of the ‘Keep Campbell County Beautiful’ campaign.

