Danville holding vaccination clinics Friday and Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania/Danville Health District will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics April 23-24 to provide the first dose of Moderna for anyone 18 and older.

On Friday, Averett University will host a clinic in Pritchett Auditorium at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 150 Mountain View Avenue. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until noon, with 200 doses available. To schedule an appointment for this clinic, click here.

Saturday, Bible Way World Wide Church will host a clinic - in the same time frame - at 215 Grant Street in Danville. 250 doses of vaccine are available at that clinic. To schedule an appointment for Saturday’s clinic, click here.

“We have finally come to the point where sufficient quantities of COVID vaccines are available so that every eligible Virginian, age 16 and up, can be vaccinated,” said Scott J. Spillmann, MD, MPH, health director, Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts. “Our communities are in a race against the variants and we face a continued risk of exposure and illness among our friends, co-workers and loved ones. If you still are deliberating about receiving a vaccine, please talk to someone you trust. For the sake of ourselves, our families and our communities, I urge everyone age 16 and up to be vaccinated. We know the vaccines are safe and effective in preventing illness, hospitalizations and deaths, and they are our best defense against this ongoing pandemic.”

“We continue to need volunteers to support our vaccination efforts, particularly those who are certified to give vaccines,” Dr. Spillmann continued. “Through the Medical Reserve Corps, anyone can volunteer to provide medical and non-medical support to help our communities recover from this pandemic.” For more information, visit www.vamrc.org.

These clinics will allow walk-in registrations if the number of vaccines allow, but those who pre-register will be served more quickly.

So far, nearly 24,000 vaccinations have been administered in Danville, and more than 33,500 have been given in Pittsylvania County.

