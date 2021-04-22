Holman jury hears about evidence collection

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of Charles Holman, accused of first degree murder and eight other felonies, continued today in Rockbridge Circuit Court.

It was a day of technical testimony about evidence collection and processing in court. The nine men and five women in the jury heard in detail about how dozens of items were collected and processed by police and laboratories.

The items themselves, ranging from small swabs used to collect DNA to car parts to the rifle prosecutors say was used in the killing and the bullet itself, were carefully accounted for and shown along with photographs of the scene and the items as they were collected.

The trial is expected to continue through next week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.