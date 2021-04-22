Advertisement

Holman jury hears about evidence collection

Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joshua Barry holds the rifle prosecutors say was used to...
Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joshua Barry holds the rifle prosecutors say was used to kill Christina Martin(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of Charles Holman, accused of first degree murder and eight other felonies, continued today in Rockbridge Circuit Court.

It was a day of technical testimony about evidence collection and processing in court. The nine men and five women in the jury heard in detail about how dozens of items were collected and processed by police and laboratories.

The items themselves, ranging from small swabs used to collect DNA to car parts to the rifle prosecutors say was used in the killing and the bullet itself, were carefully accounted for and shown along with photographs of the scene and the items as they were collected.

The trial is expected to continue through next week.

