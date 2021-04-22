Information from Tuesday shooting spurs reopening of 2017 Lynchburg homicide case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New information from a shooting this week has spurred Lynchburg police to reopen a 2017 homicide case.

In August 2017 34-year-old Jermaine Hawkins was shot multiple times near the intersection of Rodes Street and Rivermont Avenue. He later died in October of that year.

So far, no arrests have been made in that case.

Only days ago, 47-year-old Scottie Humbles was shot at the James Crossing apartments before he later died.

Police say new information from that incident has caused them to reopen the Hawkins investigation.

“With any homicide, we exhaust all efforts and any leads that we may obtain, so from there, it’s not that it’s closed, but we just hadn’t had a new lead that had came forward until now,” said Chad Davis, detective.

Police say the Hawkins case was never truly closed, only that they had exhausted all leads.

Police couldn’t say if the two cases are connected or elaborate on what the new information is.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.