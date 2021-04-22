Lexington celebrates new businesses despite pandemic downturn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There was another ribbon cutting Thursday, this time for Rockbridge Barbell.

“I think it’s going to be just perfect timing,” said owner Red Dowdell. “People coming out and excited about getting back into health and wellness.”

Just one of a number of new openings here.

“We have twelve new businesses that have opened since this time last year,” said Rebecca Logan, the Executive Director of Main Street Lexington.

“We’re getting new members coming in every day, so thing’s are growing,” Jim Jones, President of the Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s kind of like spring has sprung and we’re coming back to life again.”

Though no one theory can explain Lexington’s growth, there are a few ideas.

“It’s just the growth in the economy,” Jones said. “And with the grants and things that are happening with the different localities that are working together, it’s going to be real positive.”

“It’s because our town is so lovely,” Logan suggested. “I’m sorry, I’m very proud of how great our town looks.”

But for Red Dowdell, it’s just about providing a service that he thinks will bring success.

“We wanted to jump at the opportunity and really try to build something out of nothing,” he said. “And as long as we make sure that our clients are feeling really safe in our environment, and as long as they feel comfortable and able to work out here and feel safe here within the pandemic, the I feel like we’re doing a good job.”

