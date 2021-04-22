Lynchburg Police reopen 2017 homicide case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is again seeking information in connection with a 2017 homicide.

At 4:36 a.m. August 31, 2017, officers responded to the 600 block of Rodes Street for a vehicle crash. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim, Jermaine Hawkins, 34, of Lynchburg, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died from his injuries in October 2017.

Lynchburg Police have re-opened this investigation. Detectives are looking for information from the community, and ask anyone who may have knowledge of this incident to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

