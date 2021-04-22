Advertisement

Lynchburg Police reopen 2017 homicide case

Rodes Street Shooting-Lynchburg
Rodes Street Shooting-Lynchburg(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is again seeking information in connection with a 2017 homicide.

At 4:36 a.m. August 31, 2017, officers responded to the 600 block of Rodes Street for a vehicle crash. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim, Jermaine Hawkins, 34, of Lynchburg, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died from his injuries in October 2017.

Lynchburg Police have re-opened this investigation. Detectives are looking for information from the community, and ask anyone who may have knowledge of this incident to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrum College issues "all clear” after campus lockdown
Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react
The Town of Christiansburg is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest...
Christiansburg offers $1k reward for information about widespread vandalism

Latest News

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
Man accused of Appalachian Trail murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
USDA extends free lunches for all students through 2021-22
Wythe County Drug Arrests-(L-R) Aaron Sharp, Adam Ashby, Regina Blankenship
Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker / 4.22.21
Percentage of positive COVID tests continues drop in Virginia