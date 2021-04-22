New River Health District seeks volunteers to fight pandemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District needs to fill volunteer positions at vaccine clinics—and you don’t need to be a healthcare professional to lend a helping hand.

The NRV has anywhere from 100 to 150 volunteers who help each day at clinics.

There is always a need to answer calls at the call center or to help with administrative tasks at vaccine clinics—assisting with paperwork and keeping the lines moving quickly.

Now that students will be done with the semester and clinics will be more targeted to smaller groups, one coordinator says this is a way to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

“It opens up opportunities for people that might have thought well they don’t really need me, now we do,” Public Health School Liasian Holly Lesko said. “It’s an opportunity for people who now are fully vaccinated in our community and were concerned about volunteering. You are fully vaccinated now, so now is an opportunity for you to be more engaged.”

You can register to help at nrvroadtowellness.com.

