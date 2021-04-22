Advertisement

New River Health District seeks volunteers to fight pandemic

By Jen Cardone
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District needs to fill volunteer positions at vaccine clinics—and you don’t need to be a healthcare professional to lend a helping hand.

The NRV has anywhere from 100 to 150 volunteers who help each day at clinics.

There is always a need to answer calls at the call center or to help with administrative tasks at vaccine clinics—assisting with paperwork and keeping the lines moving quickly.

Now that students will be done with the semester and clinics will be more targeted to smaller groups, one coordinator says this is a way to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

“It opens up opportunities for people that might have thought well they don’t really need me, now we do,” Public Health School Liasian Holly Lesko said. “It’s an opportunity for people who now are fully vaccinated in our community and were concerned about volunteering. You are fully vaccinated now, so now is an opportunity for you to be more engaged.”

You can register to help at nrvroadtowellness.com.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrum College issues an “all clear” after campus lockdown
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react
The Town of Christiansburg is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest...
Christiansburg offers $1k reward for information about widespread vandalism
Freeze Warnings have been issued for the region for freezing conditions early Thursday morning....
Freeze Warnings issued for widespread Thursday morning freeze

Latest News

New Hope Girls
Wason Center Poll: McAuliffe running away with Democrats’ governor bid
New Hope Girls is an international organization that creates "a refuge of light and life for...
RU spokesperson leaves role to advocate for the end of female trafficking, abuse in Dominican Republic
We'll see another cold night tonight.
Thursday, April 22, Morning FastCast
NRV Volunteers
NRV Health Volunteers