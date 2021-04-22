Passenger rail announcement coming soon, lawmaker speculates

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Supporters of the plan to extend passenger rail to the New River Valley have been waiting for a formal announcement.

They might not have to wait much longer.

The General Assembly approved funding and negotiations with Norfolk Southern continue.

On Thursday, Senator John Edwards hinted that good news is on the way.

“I don’t want to jump the gun here, but in a couple of weeks we might get an announcement from the governor’s office,” Edwards said during a legislative forum organized by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. “So hold tight, hold tight, and I have an idea it might be a very positive announcement,” he said.

Assuming the project moves forward, the new service won’t begin overnight. Track improvements could take a few years to complete.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.