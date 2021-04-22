Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests continues drop in Virginia

WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker / 4.22.21
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker / 4.22.21(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 650,981 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,373 from the 649,608 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than the 1,261 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,558,769 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from 5,470,861 Wednesday.

41.1% of the Virginia population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 26.3% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

[VDH website allows COVID vaccine registration and scheduling]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,892,898 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 5.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 6.0% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 10,653 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,640 reported Wednesday.

1.104 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, DOWN from 1,120 reported Wednesday. 54,066 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

