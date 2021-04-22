Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents about phone scam

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam after receiving several complaints recently.

The scammers are identifying themselves as employees of the sheriff’s office and telling people they have legal process signed by a local circuit court judge. They then direct individuals to their financial institution for further instructions.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone that they do not call citizens for payments, and payments for court costs are collected by the issuing court.

Those who receive this type of scam call should not provide any personal or banking information, nor should they confirm any information the scammer provides.

If you receive a scam call, you can report it to the sheriff’s office. Make sure to capture the telephone number, as well as any identifying information they may provide.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.