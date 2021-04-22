Advertisement

Prosecutors ask to delay hearing for two former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol riots

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Prosecutors have filed a motion to push back a federal hearing for two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker face four federal charges, including obscruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct. Both pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in February.

The motion filed in the D.C. District Court Wednesday asks for a 60-day continuance of the status hearing set for April 27.

Court documents show the prosecution is asking for more time to find and organize evidence, and describes the Capitol Attack as “likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.” The prosecution says over 900 search warrants have been executed, and evidence gathered so far includes more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body cam footage along with approximately 1,600 electronic devices.

