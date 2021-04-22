Pulaski law enforcement looking for person of interest in “suspicious death”

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a person of interest in a suspicious death that occurred Wednesday in the Fairlawn area.

The sheriff’s office responded to 6711 Oxford Avenue around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a possible deceased person inside the home. Arriving officers found a woman inside the home with a “suspicious cause of death.” The victim was identified as 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian.

Law enforcement discovered the victim’s vehicle was missing from the home, along with a firearm and ammunition. The vehicle was located at another home in the Fairlawn area, which had been broken into, and a silver 2013 Infinity SUV FX3 model with Virginia registration WTA1304 was taken.

The sheriff’s office has a person of interest and is asking for help locating 26-year-old Cory Steven Mangekian. Cory is described as a white man, 5-foot-3-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office also believes he has a tattoo on his right forearm.

The office said he was last known to list himself as homeless while in Texas, but has also lived in Florida and New Hampshire. He is believed to have left the area in the Infinity with an unknown destination. Law enforcement is considering him armed and dangerous. He is currently wanted for felony unauthorized use, felony breaking and entering and felony grand larceny, with additional charges possible in the future.

If you know Cory or his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.

