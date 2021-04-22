Advertisement

Radford City Police Department detective recognized as an Unsung Hero

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A detective in one our hometowns is being recognized as an Unsung Hero by the Office of the Attorney General for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Detective Cross with the Radford City Police Department was recognized as a recipient of the Unsung Heroes award for her work.

Cross is known for building relationships and helping to create a safe environment for victims of crimes.

Detective Cross also serves as the coordinator for Radford Police Department’s Lethality Assessment Program, collaborating with the Women’s Resource Center on advocate training.

She has also served as a member of her region’s multi-disciplinary team for child abuse and coordinating council since 2010.

