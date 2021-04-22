Rental car prices on the rise with limited availability

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers are noticing a shortage of rental cars, and a rise in the prices to book one.

Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, tells us this is due to rental car companies selling off vehicles in their fleet when travel restrictions first began due to COVID, with some major companies even filing for bankruptcy.

This lack of cars available on the market drove up the prices nationwide, and here at home.

”In our market, it’s probably about 20 percent higher than it normally was,” explains Boettcher on the price increase affecting the airport’s six rental car companies. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get some inventory back as Florida isn’t such a popular destination, we expect to see some of those cars being redistributed to other areas.”

With more demand for cars expected as the summer months arrive, Boettcher advises booking your rental car as early as possible and building the rest of your trip around the availability if needed when planning your next getaway.

