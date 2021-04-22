Advertisement

Rental car prices on the rise with limited availability

Travel industry professionals say this is another domino effect of the pandemic
(KSFY)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers are noticing a shortage of rental cars, and a rise in the prices to book one.

Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, tells us this is due to rental car companies selling off vehicles in their fleet when travel restrictions first began due to COVID, with some major companies even filing for bankruptcy.

This lack of cars available on the market drove up the prices nationwide, and here at home.

”In our market, it’s probably about 20 percent higher than it normally was,” explains Boettcher on the price increase affecting the airport’s six rental car companies. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get some inventory back as Florida isn’t such a popular destination, we expect to see some of those cars being redistributed to other areas.”

With more demand for cars expected as the summer months arrive, Boettcher advises booking your rental car as early as possible and building the rest of your trip around the availability if needed when planning your next getaway.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
Ferrum College issues "all clear” after campus lockdown
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react
The Town of Christiansburg is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest...
Christiansburg offers $1k reward for information about widespread vandalism

Latest News

Highway 29 Bridge to Be Renamed
Highway 29 Bridge to Be Renamed
Lexington Businesses
Lexington Celebrates New Businesses
Pittsylvania County Sales Tax Referendum
Pittsylvania County Sales Tax Referendum
Danville holding vaccination clinics Friday and Saturday
Trial Testimony Focuses on Evidence
Trial Testimony Focuses on Evidence