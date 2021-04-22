Advertisement

Roanoke County Schools names new principal of Glenvar Middle

Amy Duff will take on her new role as principal beginning July 1, 2021.
Amy Duff will take on her new role as principal beginning July 1, 2021.(RCPS)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board announced its selection of Amy Duff as the new principal for Glenvar Middle School.

Duff, who is the current assistant principal at GMS, will replace Josh Whitlow, who has been selected as the new principal at Hidden Valley High School. Duff will begin her new role July 1.

Duff joined RCPS in 2004 as a teacher at Northside High. In 2006, she was named the coordinator of English, and in 2007 she became assistant principal at William Byrd High. From there, she moved to assistant principal at William Byrd Middle, before moving to Glenvar High as assistant principal in 2018.

Duff holds a bachelor’s degree from Radford University; a master’s of arts in liberal studies, with a concentration in English, from Hollins University; and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Radford.

“Amy has shown exceptional administrative leadership at various levels for 15 years and I’m pleased she is becoming a principal at Glenvar Middle School,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

“I’m confident she will be a great principal to continue the tradition of excellence at Glenvar Middle,” Dr. Nicely added.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
Ferrum College issues "all clear” after campus lockdown
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Pulaski law enforcement looking for person of interest in “suspicious death”
The aftermath of the shooting happened in their front yard.
‘To happen in your front yard, it scared me a little’: Neighbors of early morning shooting in Giles Co. react

Latest News

USDA extends free lunches for all students through 2021-22
He has been working and helping at the school district since he was 13 years old.
Longtime Montgomery Co. Public Schools custodian retires after nearly 50 years
Virginia Tech-Reach for Excellence Campaign...(L-R) Women’s Golf head coach Carol Robertson,...
Virginia Tech announces $400M fundraiser to raise athletics profile
The museum first introduced its followers to Tauby the Great Art Detective during the pandemic.
Museum uses art detective to teach students about its exhibits