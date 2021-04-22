Roanoke County Schools names new principal of Glenvar Middle

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board announced its selection of Amy Duff as the new principal for Glenvar Middle School.

Duff, who is the current assistant principal at GMS, will replace Josh Whitlow, who has been selected as the new principal at Hidden Valley High School. Duff will begin her new role July 1.

Duff joined RCPS in 2004 as a teacher at Northside High. In 2006, she was named the coordinator of English, and in 2007 she became assistant principal at William Byrd High. From there, she moved to assistant principal at William Byrd Middle, before moving to Glenvar High as assistant principal in 2018.

Duff holds a bachelor’s degree from Radford University; a master’s of arts in liberal studies, with a concentration in English, from Hollins University; and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Radford.

“Amy has shown exceptional administrative leadership at various levels for 15 years and I’m pleased she is becoming a principal at Glenvar Middle School,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

“I’m confident she will be a great principal to continue the tradition of excellence at Glenvar Middle,” Dr. Nicely added.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.