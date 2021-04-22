Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

There are changes to Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72 regarding COVID-19 safety measures.

The governor is now allowing people to sit at the bar of a restaurant for service, if you can be spaced out. The alcohol curfew remains at midnight.

The executive order was also updated to allow up to 100 runners per group for outdoor races.

These changes are the fifth amendment to the executive order and are effective immediately.

Read the full executive order here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.