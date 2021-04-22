Advertisement

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

There are changes to Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72 regarding COVID-19 safety measures.

The governor is now allowing people to sit at the bar of a restaurant for service, if you can be spaced out. The alcohol curfew remains at midnight.

The executive order was also updated to allow up to 100 runners per group for outdoor races.

These changes are the fifth amendment to the executive order and are effective immediately.

Read the full executive order here.

