Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people face drug charges after being stopped in traffic Wednesday in Wythe County.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, an ongoing narcotics investigation led to the traffic stop on I-77 at mile marker 42 at 1150 p.m. The Claytor Lake Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.

175 grams of methamphetamine was seized, along with digital scales and baggies.

Regina Ashley Blankenship, Aaron Walker Sharp Jr. and Adam Franklin Ashby are being held with no bond on the following charges:

Possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Transporting into the Commonwealth of Virginia with intent to distribute one ounce or more of schedule 1 or 2

Conspiracy to transporting into the Commonwealth of Virginia with intent to distribute one ounce or more of schedule 1 or 2

