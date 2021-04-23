Advertisement

7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina confirms a 7-week-old baby girl at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe Thursday.

Her parents are in the custody of the Danville Police Department.

The Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina after 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities believed the baby was abducted by 42-year-old Jody Allan Caudle and 24-year-old Taylor Ann Crawford. The Caswell County Sherriff’s office confirmed to WDBJ7 that the two suspects are the baby’s parents.

Danville Police say at the time of the alert, officers were working to locate the child. The department says at approximately 7:18 p.m. Thursday, officers found the parents in the 3000 block of West Main Street. After a brief investigation, the child was located safely and unharmed with the parents. Both parents were taken into custody on unrelated charges. After being checked by rescue personnel, the baby was released to Caswell County Child Protective Services.

