Danville Police searching for missing woman

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Danville Police are looking for 36-year-old Angel Marie Ransom. Ransom is described as a white female, and was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, black shoes with white bottoms and a yellow bib. She was last seen in the area of Sovah Health-Danville Emergency Room around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Ransom has a physical disability and mental health issues.

Call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-5111 if you come in contact with her.

