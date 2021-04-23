Advertisement

Danville Police searching for missing woman

Danville Police are searching for missing person.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Danville Police are looking for 36-year-old Angel Marie Ransom. Ransom is described as a white female, and was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, black shoes with white bottoms and a yellow bib. She was last seen in the area of Sovah Health-Danville Emergency Room around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Ransom has a physical disability and mental health issues.

Call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-5111 if you come in contact with her.

