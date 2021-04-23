Early voting for Democratic primary opens across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Early voting for the June Democratic primary has started across Virginia.

One person was waiting when the doors opened at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office Friday morning, and by midday more than 20 people had voted.

Director of Elections Andrew Cochran said his staff is well-prepared after the presidential election last year.

“For the early voting in the November election, we had 18,000 people vote in our office here. We issued over 12,000 ballots for that election, so these new options are loved by voters. They are very easy and convenient,” Cochran said.

Democratic candidates for statewide office will be on the ballot. The June 8 primary will also decide the nomination for other Democrats in contested state and local races.

Virginians have three options: vote early in person at the registrar’s office, request a ballot and vote by mail, or vote on Election Day.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.