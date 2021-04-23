Advertisement

Early voting for Democratic primary opens across Virginia

Early voting for the June Democratic primary opened Friday morning across Virginia.
Early voting for the June Democratic primary opened Friday morning across Virginia.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Early voting for the June Democratic primary has started across Virginia.

One person was waiting when the doors opened at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office Friday morning, and by midday more than 20 people had voted.

Director of Elections Andrew Cochran said his staff is well-prepared after the presidential election last year.

“For the early voting in the November election, we had 18,000 people vote in our office here. We issued over 12,000 ballots for that election, so these new options are loved by voters. They are very easy and convenient,” Cochran said.

Democratic candidates for statewide office will be on the ballot. The June 8 primary will also decide the nomination for other Democrats in contested state and local races.

Virginians have three options: vote early in person at the registrar’s office, request a ballot and vote by mail, or vote on Election Day.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Pulaski law enforcement looking for person of interest in “suspicious death”
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia to ease social gathering limits, expand venue capacity May 15
Wythe County Drug Arrests-(L-R) Aaron Sharp, Adam Ashby, Regina Blankenship
Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop

Latest News

In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by...
DC statehood approved by House as Senate fight looms
Wason Center Poll: McAuliffe running away with Democrats’ governor bid
Deputy City Manager, City of Roanoke
Roanoke names new Deputy City Manager
The five candidates addressed more than 100 people packed into a wing of Thomas Road Baptist...
Republican candidates for Governor debate in Lynchburg