Frost early Friday; Soaking rain Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost/freeze this morning

Increasing sunshine/temps this afternoon

Rain returns Saturday

TONIGHT/THIS MORNING

Lows have fallen into the 20s and 30s early Friday morning across our area prompting widespread frost. Some localized areas across the Piedmont may stay a bit above freezing, with areas around SML, Salem and Roanoke thanks to the heat island impact.

Lynchburg and Danville have the best chance of hitting records early Friday morning.

DANVILLE 31° 1982 | LYNCHBURG 32° 1936 | ROANOKE 29° 1927 | BLACKSBURG 20° 1982

Lows fall to at or below freezing in many areas again tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

After a frosty morning, afternoon temperatures will be much warmer today, reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will start out cloudy, but we expect there to be breaks of sunshine in the afternoon that’ll help warm things up.

The coldest air is expected to push away from us thanks to high pressure briefly building in. This, along with more clouds, will prevent another freeze Friday night.

RAIN RETURNS SATURDAY

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday into the afternoon as a low pressure system moves out of the south. We’ll start the day out mostly dry with showers moving in by lunchtime. Severe chances are not expected due to cooler conditions, but we can not rule out some thunder to the south.

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the .50″ to .75″ range with a few areas getting slightly higher amounts. Rainfall coverage should be widespread. We’ll get just enough to water the plants and likely avoid any flooding issues.

Highs are only expected to warm into the 40s and 50s due to the clouds and rain.

By Sunday morning, any showers will exit with skies gradually clearing during the afternoon. It will turn breezy again with highs in the mid 60s.

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday with the wettest part during the evening into Sunday morning. (WDBJ7)

WARMER NEXT WEEK

The northern jet stream retreats to the north allowing warmer temperatures to move back in. By Monday, we’re expecting highs to return to the low 70s, with even a few days in the 80s possible by mid week.

Highs returns to the 70s and even 80s. (WDBJ7 Weather)

