Hometown Eats: Papa’s Pizza in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Since opening just a few years ago, Papa’s Pizza in Salem has been wowing customers with big time flavor that transports you to Italy without leaving the Roanoke Valley.

Owner Vincnzo Di Giovanni is using tried and true family recipes and adding his own spin to them.

Starting with scratch made dough that proofs for at least 12 hours, all the pizzas here are a must-try. Take for the example their award-winning Tuscany Pizza, featuring homemade Alfredo sauce that is topped with cheese, spinach and chicken.

“The Alfredo sauce is super creamy,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “I love the extra spinach they are putting in this. This pizza is money.”

A personal recommendation here is the Grandma Pizza. A square pan pizza is topped with cheese and then drizzled with knockout homemade marinara sauce, pesto, and finished with homemade garlic sauce.

“I would come for this grandma pizza every single day and twice on Sunday,” said Birch.

Be sure to check out the homemade bread, garlic knots and pastas! A fan favorite here is their baked ziti.

Papa’s Pizza is located at 1951 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153. Their phone number is (540) 404-0024.

