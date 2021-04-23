Lexington Valley Vineyard rushed to save the grapes during cold snap

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Vineyard owner and wine maker Ryan Hale was out checking how his vines were doing.

“If we lose some leaves, that’s okay,” Hale explained. “What we’re really concerned about is keeping the flowers which will eventually become the grape clusters. Those are the most important things here to keep.”

Those grapes become wine.

“This is a pretty small vineyard, you know,” Hale said, “so the grapes are at a premium.”

That means when the temperatures dropped into the 20s in the early morning, he had to make sure the buds didn’t freeze.

“We had about five different fires going on with just, you know, wood,” he said, “and then we had these smudge pots which we put under the vines.”

This isn’t his first freeze. Last year, a late freeze on Mother’s Day took out the entire crop. He was determined that wasn’t going to happen again.

“If the vines lose their leaves and the flowers to this frost, the vines will be okay,” said Hale. “They will come back again next year. The problem is we lose the fruit for the year.”

So that meant spending the night in relays, watching the fires.

And, he was lucky enough to catch the space launch as it went overhead just before dawn.

“There’s always a silver lining, right?” he said. “And being in your vineyard as the sun comes up is a beautiful thing.”

