Lynchburg Fire Department places new fire engine in service

Engine 5 is ceremonially washed down Friday as part of its dedication to the fleet.
Engine 5 is ceremonially washed down Friday as part of its dedication to the fleet.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown fire departments added a new fire engine to the fleet Friday.

The Lynchburg Fire Department added the new Engine 5 to its Boonsboro location.

The truck replaces the old Engine 5, which has been in service for nearly two decades.

Firefighters performed a wet-down ceremony to dedicate the new truck.

“So we’re here today, sort of as a great history lesson, to pay homage to the firefighters before us so that we can water down, wash down the new fire truck with the old fire truck’s water and then push it into the fire station,” said Greg Wormser, fire chief.

The old Engine 5 has been put into reserve status.

