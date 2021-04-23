Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project completion pushed back

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One major Lynchburg project is experiencing delays.

The Main Street Renewal Project was scheduled to be done this summer.

Project managers say underground electrical structures have caused some delays.

They say those structures are causing more interference with work than previously thought.

“They’re older facilities and they will be abandoned ultimately, so, we have to wait for that step to occur whereas previously we thought we could just work around them,” said Jim Talian, manager of special projects.

They now look to get everything done by October.

