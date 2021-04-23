Advertisement

Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project completion pushed back

Lynchburg's Main Street Renewal Project is now set to be done in October.
Lynchburg's Main Street Renewal Project is now set to be done in October.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One major Lynchburg project is experiencing delays.

The Main Street Renewal Project was scheduled to be done this summer.

Project managers say underground electrical structures have caused some delays.

They say those structures are causing more interference with work than previously thought.

“They’re older facilities and they will be abandoned ultimately, so, we have to wait for that step to occur whereas previously we thought we could just work around them,” said Jim Talian, manager of special projects.

They now look to get everything done by October.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Police arrest suspect in Pulaski County“suspicious death”
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia to ease social gathering limits, expand venue capacity May 15
Wythe County Drug Arrests-(L-R) Aaron Sharp, Adam Ashby, Regina Blankenship
Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop

Latest News

Engine 5 is ceremonially washed down Friday as part of its dedication to the fleet.
Lynchburg Fire Department places new fire engine in service
Early voting for the June Democratic primary opened Friday morning across Virginia.
Early voting for Democratic primary opens across Virginia
Tim Tebow to give keynote address at Liberty University commencement
File image
Virginia lottery: $628M wagered on sports betting so far