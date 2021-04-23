Advertisement

New COVID cases, hospitalizations down in VA Friday

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 652,321 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, April 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,340 from the 650,981 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 1,373 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,667,951 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 5,558,769 Thursday.

41.7% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 27.1% are fully vaccinated.

6,917,191 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 5.9% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 10,666 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,653 reported Thursday.

1,057 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,104 reported Thursday. 54,115 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Virginia to ease social gathering limits, expand venue capacity May 15

