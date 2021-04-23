Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.

News outlets report three other people were wounded in the shooting Thursday night. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation spans several city blocks.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or announce a motive.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Pulaski law enforcement looking for person of interest in “suspicious death”
Wythe County Drug Arrests-(L-R) Aaron Sharp, Adam Ashby, Regina Blankenship
Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia to ease social gathering limits, expand venue capacity May 15
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Grandma PIzza
Hometown Eats: Papa’s Pizza in Salem
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
Highs return to the 50s and 60s. Rain returns this weekend.
Friday AM FastCast