Prosecution rests in Holman trial

Charles Holman talks with his lawyer before the first day of testimony in his trial for murder...
Charles Holman talks with his lawyer before the first day of testimony in his trial for murder and eight other charges.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rockbridge County, it was a short day in the trial of Charles Holman.

Prosecutors rested their case after just fifteen minutes of testimony by a medical expert on injuries sustained by Kimberly McKinney, who was in the car with victim Christina Martin.

Holman faces malicious injury charges as well as first degree murder in the death of Martin.

The court adjourned for the weekend, and will return Monday to hear the defense case.

