Pulaski County High School teacher recognized as a Harmony Hero

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We have a follow up on a story you may remember from a few weeks ago.

A class at Pulaski County High School is creating a sensory trail. It’s a handicap accessible trail they created so anyone can learn outdoors.

One of the teachers behind it all, is being recognized nationally.

Carly Pavan the schools’ agriculture teacher has just been recognized as a Harmony Hero.

She was chosen for this award because of her efforts with the trail and for using eco-education initiatives in her lessons.

Pavan’s efforts have been an inspiration to young students struggling through the pandemic, instilling them with a passion for protecting their natural environment and living in harmony with nature.

The Harmony Hero Award is part of EarthKind’s 2021 Year of the Monarch national initiative.

Pavan was selected as this month’s recipient out of many teachers across the nation.

