Rosie’s celebrates two years in Vinton

Rosie's in Vinton celebrates two years.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton is celebrating two years of games, slots, and jackpots.

On Friday, all five Rosie’s locations in Virginia marked their two-year anniversary with a celebration, called ‘R Day’, where 25 people across the state had a chance to win free play for a year.

This anniversary comes in the middle of a $28 million expansion in Vinton.

“That’s going to give us 350 additional games, a live bar and stage area, with our expansion, and because of the magnitude of the popularity: a 280 spot parking garage,” said Ernie Dellaverson, the general manager of Rosie’s location in Vinton.

Rosie’s says the Vinton expansion is on pace to be completed by the end of the year.

