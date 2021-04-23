Salem Civic Center hosts DIII Men’s Volleyball Championship

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 2019 the NCAA is hosting a Division Three Championship and it’s happening in Salem.

Twelve teams from across the country have been competing at the Salem Civic Center this week for the Men’s DIII Volleyball Championship.

The city had to prepare quickly for the tournament because originally it was set to happen in Rochester, New York, but because of COVID Salem was asked to step up and host the games.

The city said it gives the economy a nice boost.

“There’s a lot of people in town spending money, eating in our restaurants, buying fuel, sleeping in our hotel rooms, generating significant tax revenue,” Salem Tourism Director Carey Harveycutter said.

The tournament is the first, large indoor event the Salem Civic Center can host with 500 fans in the stands.

The championship is Saturday night at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are available at the door.

