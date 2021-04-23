Advertisement

Salem Civic Center hosts DIII Men’s Volleyball Championship

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 2019 the NCAA is hosting a Division Three Championship and it’s happening in Salem.

Twelve teams from across the country have been competing at the Salem Civic Center this week for the Men’s DIII Volleyball Championship.

The city had to prepare quickly for the tournament because originally it was set to happen in Rochester, New York, but because of COVID Salem was asked to step up and host the games.

The city said it gives the economy a nice boost.

“There’s a lot of people in town spending money, eating in our restaurants, buying fuel, sleeping in our hotel rooms, generating significant tax revenue,” Salem Tourism Director Carey Harveycutter said.

The tournament is the first, large indoor event the Salem Civic Center can host with 500 fans in the stands.

The championship is Saturday night at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are available at the door.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Police arrest suspect in Pulaski County“suspicious death”
Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia to ease social gathering limits, expand venue capacity May 15
Wythe County Drug Arrests-(L-R) Aaron Sharp, Adam Ashby, Regina Blankenship
Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop

Latest News

Organizers prepare for Vinton Dogwood Festival
Vinton Dogwood Festival returns this weekend
Clean Streets Jingles
Clean Streets Jingles
Local Vineyard On Spurts Of Cold Weather
Local Vineyard On Spurts Of Cold Weather
4.23.21 New Engine
4.23.21 New Engine